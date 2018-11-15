Nutrien Ltd (NTR) Shares Bought by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,669 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $7,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 4,210.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Nutrien by 253.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens set a $68.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $63.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $52.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.76. Nutrien Ltd has a one year low of $40.41 and a one year high of $58.99.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Nutrien’s revenue was up 226.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

