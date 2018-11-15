Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NXR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.95

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.95 and last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 50 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 29,829 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.77% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

