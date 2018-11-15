Nuvista Energy (NVA) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 160.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NVA. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$14.50 to C$13.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 31st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$11.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.39.

Nuvista Energy stock opened at C$4.42 on Tuesday. Nuvista Energy has a 12-month low of C$4.29 and a 12-month high of C$9.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38.

In related news, insider Jonathan Andrew Wright purchased 4,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,712.00. Also, insider Douglas Christopher Mcdavid sold 6,600 shares of Nuvista Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.44, for a total transaction of C$49,104.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,530 shares of company stock valued at $94,247.

Nuvista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

