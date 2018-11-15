O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 10,596 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 227,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 2.4% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 53,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 88.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 15.5% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 20.4% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 4,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $187,653.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $38.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.45. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.49 and a 1-year high of $57.39.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.27 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

