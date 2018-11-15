O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 788.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,047 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PDCO. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 182.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 364,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after buying an additional 235,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 210.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 53.1% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. Rand Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter worth $3,265,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 61.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PDCO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.68.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

