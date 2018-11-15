O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $707,000 in NV5 Global Inc (NVEE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 2,003.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the third quarter worth $213,000. Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the second quarter worth $203,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 51.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. 53.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NV5 Global news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 1,145 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $95,607.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 25.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NVEE opened at $75.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NV5 Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $96.70.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NV5 Global Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

NVEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on NV5 Global from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on NV5 Global to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.14.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

