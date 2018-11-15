Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 4,232 Shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (IUSG)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (BMV:IUSG) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,232 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp bought a new position in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF stock opened at $56.40 on Thursday. ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF has a 52-week low of $45.54 and a 52-week high of $58.35.

