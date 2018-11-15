Oarsman Capital Inc. Invests $409,000 in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) Stock

Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XEL. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 18,295 shares during the period. Motco boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 5,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 45,508 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1,074.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 242,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,626,000 after purchasing an additional 221,942 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 318,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,028,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.50 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.40.

In related news, SVP Judy M. Poferl sold 7,182 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $349,547.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,138.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Casey bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,131 shares in the company, valued at $153,074.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $51.16 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $52.22.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

