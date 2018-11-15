Obalon Therapeutics Inc (OBLN) Receives $5.10 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.63.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OBLN shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Obalon Therapeutics from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th.

In other Obalon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Parters Vii L. P. Domain purchased 1,648,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,013.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim P. Kamdar purchased 54,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBLN. Interwest Venture Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. now owns 3,552,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,901 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Obalon Therapeutics by 469.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 114,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 94,500 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Obalon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in Obalon Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 315,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 67,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Obalon Therapeutics by 288.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 42,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Obalon Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,037. Obalon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.34.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.11. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178.84% and a negative return on equity of 80.38%. The company had revenue of $2.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that Obalon Therapeutics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Obalon Therapeutics

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. It offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

