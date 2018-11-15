Ocean Bio-Chem (OBCI) Announces Earnings Results

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Ocean Bio-Chem had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:OBCI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.51. 13,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,726. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The company has a market cap of $36.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, and waxes; enzyme fuel treatments; private label products; motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, poles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

