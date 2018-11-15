Ocean Rig UDW (ORIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Ocean Rig UDW (NASDAQ:ORIG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $74.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.40 million. Ocean Rig UDW had a negative net margin of 16.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. Ocean Rig UDW’s revenue was down 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($26.36) earnings per share.

NASDAQ ORIG traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $28.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,357. The company has a current ratio of 11.01, a quick ratio of 11.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ocean Rig UDW has a 52-week low of $22.48 and a 52-week high of $35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Ocean Rig UDW alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Ocean Rig UDW by 404.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 883,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,589,000 after purchasing an additional 708,499 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Ocean Rig UDW in the third quarter worth $1,158,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ocean Rig UDW in the third quarter worth $19,993,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ocean Rig UDW by 66.7% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 50,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Ocean Rig UDW in the third quarter worth $10,448,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIG has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ocean Rig UDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Ocean Rig UDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ocean Rig UDW from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ocean Rig UDW (ORIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/ocean-rig-udw-orig-announces-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-08-eps.html.

About Ocean Rig UDW

Ocean Rig UDW Inc, an offshore drilling contractor, provides oilfield services for offshore oil and gas exploration, development, and production drilling worldwide. It specializes in the ultra-deepwater and harsh-environment segment of the offshore drilling industry. The company owns and operates two fifth generation harsh weather ultra-deepwater semisubmersible offshore drilling units under the Leiv Eiriksson and Eirik Raude names; five sixth generation ultra-deepwater drilling units under the Ocean Rig Corcovado, the Ocean Rig Olympia, the Ocean Rig Poseidon, and the Ocean Rig Mykonos names; and four seventh generation drilling units under the Ocean Rig Mylos, the Ocean Rig Skyros, the Ocean Rig Athena, and the Ocean Rig Apollo names.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Rig UDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Rig UDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.