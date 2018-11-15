Oceaneering International (OII) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.07

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.07 and last traded at $17.28, with a volume of 42433 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OII. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 price target on Oceaneering International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Cowen began coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Oceaneering International from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oceaneering International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.15 million. Analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Meridian Management Co. purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Oceaneering International Company Profile (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

