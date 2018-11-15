OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in OGE Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 21,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $154,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,617.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy stock opened at $38.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.59 and a 12 month high of $39.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.54.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $698.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. OGE Energy’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.04%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

