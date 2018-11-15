Okta Inc (OKTA) Shares Bought by LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC

LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the period. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the first quarter worth about $536,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Okta by 194.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Okta by 44.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the period. 58.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 270,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $19,651,986.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,844.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $1,030,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 389,142 shares of company stock valued at $27,119,075. Insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OKTA shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Okta to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Okta from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $54.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -40.04 and a beta of 0.97. Okta Inc has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $75.49.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $94.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.00 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 56.91% and a negative net margin of 38.13%. The business’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

