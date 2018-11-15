Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,529 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.39% of Omnicell worth $11,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 46,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Omnicell by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Omnicell by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Omnicell by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicell alerts:

In other Omnicell news, Director James T. Judson sold 2,443 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $172,646.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,357.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 6,250 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $396,687.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,666.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,616 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMCL. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Omnicell from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Omnicell from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.88.

OMCL stock opened at $69.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 384.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $74.16.

WARNING: “Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/omnicell-inc-omcl-shares-sold-by-systematic-financial-management-lp.html.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, a software which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Anesthesia Workstation that manages anesthesia supplies and medications.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.