Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ONTX. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th.

Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $3.70 on Thursday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $39.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Onconova Therapeutics news, Director Michael B. Hoffman sold 99,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total value of $44,999.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 456.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 672,312 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $1,456,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 444.2% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 14,503,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 11,838,235 shares in the last quarter.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

