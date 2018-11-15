Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) Given a $16.00 Price Target by Maxim Group Analysts

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) has been assigned a $16.00 target price by research analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 332.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ONTX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $45.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th.

NASDAQ:ONTX opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.14. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $39.97.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael B. Hoffman sold 99,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total transaction of $44,999.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 456.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 672,312 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,456,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 444.2% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 14,503,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 11,838,235 shares in the last quarter.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

