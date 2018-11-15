Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) Sets New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 3250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 million.

ONTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Onconova Therapeutics from $45.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

In other news, Director Michael B. Hoffman sold 99,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total value of $44,999.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 444.2% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 14,503,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 11,838,235 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,456,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 456.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 672,312 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.14.

About Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

