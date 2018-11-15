Ophthotech (OPHT) Given “Sell” Rating at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their sell rating on shares of Ophthotech (NASDAQ:OPHT) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ophthotech reported narrower-than-expected loss in the third quarter. However, it generated no revenues. The company is focused on development of Zimura, after the failure of Fovista program. The company has reassessed its wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) program and is developing Zimura in combination with anti-VEGF therapy. The company also collaborated with other companies to develop Zimura in combination studies. The company also has agreements with academic institutions to develop gene therapy for retinal diseases. With no approved products, the company’s revenues are dependent on collaborations, which may be affected by pipeline setbacks. In a major setback, Novartis terminated its agreement with Ophthotech following the failure of Fovista in three phase III program on Fovista. The company lost a major source of revenues. Shares have underperformed the industry so far this year.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OPHT. ValuEngine upgraded Ophthotech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Chardan Capital restated a hold rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Ophthotech in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.50.

NASDAQ OPHT traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.14 million, a P/E ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.13. Ophthotech has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $4.50.

Ophthotech (NASDAQ:OPHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ophthotech will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPHT. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ophthotech by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 412,764 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ophthotech by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 104,800 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ophthotech by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 881,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 141,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ophthotech by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,041 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ophthotech by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 52,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Ophthotech Company Profile

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for dry and wet forms of age-related macular degeneration, a disorder of the central portion of the retina known as the macula.

