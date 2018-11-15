Oppenheimer Analysts Give SLS International (SLS) a $13.00 Price Target

SLS International (AMEX:SLS) has been given a $13.00 target price by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SLS. Maxim Group set a $5.00 price objective on shares of SLS International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on shares of SLS International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of SLS International in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.81.

SLS remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Thursday.

SLS International (AMEX:SLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23).

About SLS International

SLS international is a language services company which offers translations globally. The Company offers a range of services, including multilingual translations into all Spanish variants, localization, adaptation and content editing. It uses the mother-tongue linguists in order to meet the demanding standards.

