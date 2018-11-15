OptiNose (OPTN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.11, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 million.

Shares of OPTN stock opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $427.12 million and a P/E ratio of -1.83. OptiNose has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 11.03.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OPTN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on OptiNose from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OptiNose currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OptiNose during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in OptiNose during the 3rd quarter worth $1,925,000. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OptiNose during the 3rd quarter worth about $336,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in OptiNose during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OptiNose during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and potent anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

