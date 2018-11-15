Opus Investment Management Inc. Purchases 20,000 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)

Opus Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,500 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $103,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5,991.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.50 price target (down previously from $17.75) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.03.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CEO Stephen D. Steinour bought 17,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $235,805.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,768,399 shares in the company, valued at $64,278,018.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 42,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $624,633.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.46 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.26.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company's Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, mortgages, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services.

