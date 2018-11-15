Otis Gold (OOO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.13

Otis Gold Corp (CVE:OOO) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 63100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Separately, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.60 price objective on shares of Otis Gold in a report on Friday, September 7th.

In other news, insider Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$32,000.00. Insiders bought 771,000 shares of company stock worth $124,200 over the last three months.

Otis Gold Company Profile (CVE:OOO)

Otis Gold Corp., together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals deposits in Idaho, the United States. It primarily holds interest in gold and silver projects. The company's flagship project is the Kilgore gold project that consists of 488 federal lode mining claims covering an area of 9,080 acres located in the Clark County.

