Oxford Immunotec Global (OXFD) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating on shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in a research note on Sunday. BidaskClub raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Oxford Immunotec Global currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ OXFD traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,342. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $19.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.51 million, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of -0.09.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.14). Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 41.15%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Oxford Immunotec Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $598,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,853,175.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $139,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,100 shares of company stock worth $2,564,662. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global in the second quarter worth $140,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global in the third quarter worth $188,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 258.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 84.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for underserved immune-regulated conditions. Its development activities principally focus on the areas of infectious diseases, transplantation, autoimmune and inflammatory disease, and immune-oncology.

