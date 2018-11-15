Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $10.47 on Thursday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $11.74.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.90 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXLC. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,618 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

