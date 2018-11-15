Oxycoin (OXY) Market Cap Reaches $3.22 Million

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 15th. One Oxycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bit-Z and Livecoin. Oxycoin has a market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $52,392.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oxycoin has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00080815 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00008895 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000625 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000132 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000480 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Oxycoin Profile

Oxycoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Oxycoin’s total supply is 1,122,382,283 coins and its circulating supply is 892,420,114 coins. Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxycoin’s official message board is medium.com/@oxycoin. The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxycoin’s official website is oxycoin.io.

Oxycoin Coin Trading

Oxycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bit-Z and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

