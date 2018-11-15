Pac ALLIANCE Bk/SH (PFBN) vs. Eros International (EROS) Financial Comparison

Pac ALLIANCE Bk/SH (OTCMKTS:PFBN) and Eros International (NYSE:EROS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Pac ALLIANCE Bk/SH and Eros International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pac ALLIANCE Bk/SH N/A N/A N/A Eros International -13.52% 1.31% 0.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.8% of Eros International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Pac ALLIANCE Bk/SH has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eros International has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pac ALLIANCE Bk/SH and Eros International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pac ALLIANCE Bk/SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Eros International $261.25 million 2.48 -$22.57 million ($0.09) -115.89

Pac ALLIANCE Bk/SH has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eros International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pac ALLIANCE Bk/SH and Eros International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pac ALLIANCE Bk/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Eros International 0 0 2 0 3.00

Eros International has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 58.20%. Given Eros International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eros International is more favorable than Pac ALLIANCE Bk/SH.

Summary

Eros International beats Pac ALLIANCE Bk/SH on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pac ALLIANCE Bk/SH

Pacific Alliance Bank provides commercial banking products and services for businesses, client communities, related business owners, owner's families, and employees in California. The company offers checking and savings accounts. Its loan products include SBA 7A loans; SBA 504 loans for professional practitioners, manufacturers, warehousing, production, distribution, imports, and others; and commercial loans, such as commercial real estate and construction loans, revolving lines of credit and loans for equipment, and revolving lines of credit for working capital, as well as commercial loans for manufacturers, export/importers, distributers, service industry companies, and investors. The company also provides remote deposit capture, direct deposit, wire transfer, and Internet banking services; electronic federal tax payment system services; and VISA debit cards, safe deposit boxes, and cashier's checks. Pacific Alliance Bank was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Rosemead, California.

About Eros International

Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company distributes its film content through various distribution channels, including theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary, such as Internet protocol television, video on demand, music, inflight entertainment, home video, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service. It also distributes its film content through physical formats comprising DVDs and video compact discs (VCDs) in hotels and on airlines, as well as for use on mobile networks; and distributes and licenses content on physical media that includes Blu-ray, DVDs, and VCDs. In addition, the company distributes its film content to Internet platforms, as well as to wholesalers and retailers; and licenses content to third party distributors internationally to provide content dubbed into local languages for non-South Asian audiences. Further, it operates as a music publisher for third party owned music rights. Additionally, the company offers music content directly, as well as through third party platforms or licensing deals; and through streaming services, such as digital streaming, CDs, and publishing/master rights licensing. It has rights for approximately 3,000 films in its library. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in Secaucus, New Jersey.

