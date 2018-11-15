Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 104,900 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.15% of Packaging Corp Of America worth $15,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midas Management Corp bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the third quarter valued at $2,084,000. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,539,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 18,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 85,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 88,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,921,000 after purchasing an additional 76,510 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.91.

NYSE PKG traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,732. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52 week low of $83.54 and a 52 week high of $131.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

