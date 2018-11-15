Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Has $6.75 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up about 3.5% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $6,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

IJT traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $178.19. The stock had a trading volume of 463 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,608. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $160.85 and a 12 month high of $209.28.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/palisades-hudson-asset-management-l-p-has-6-75-million-holdings-in-ishares-sp-small-cap-600-growth-etf-ijt.html.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.