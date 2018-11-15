Pan American Silver (PAAS) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Securities set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of PAAS opened at $12.66 on Thursday. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.21.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Fore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the third quarter worth about $148,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the third quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Alamo Dorado, Huaron, Morococha, Manantial Espejo, and San Vicente mines.

