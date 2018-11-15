Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Has $446,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,852 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,654,465 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,135,368,000 after purchasing an additional 477,124 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,116,946 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,301,661,000 after purchasing an additional 928,175 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,392,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,582,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,187 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,286,385 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $600,190,000 after buying an additional 56,588 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Starbucks by 26.8% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,052,546 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $588,767,000 after buying an additional 2,543,697 shares during the period. 71.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 166,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $8,783,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $809,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,832 shares of company stock worth $15,052,087. Insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Starbucks from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Starbucks from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a $72.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Starbucks from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “$51.15” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.66.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $67.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $68.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Starbucks had a return on equity of 86.33% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 59.50%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/paradigm-financial-advisors-llc-has-446000-stake-in-starbucks-co-sbux.html.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.