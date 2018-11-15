Parametrica Management Ltd Buys Shares of 13,947 News Corp (NWSA)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in News by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 183,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 16,777 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in News during the 3rd quarter valued at $539,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in News during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in News by 1,603.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 136,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 128,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in News during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $13.81 on Thursday. News Corp has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.61.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. News had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that News Corp will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NWSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

