Parametrica Management Ltd Takes Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (SSD)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,924 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,141,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 31.0% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital One National Association bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7.0% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,760,000 after purchasing an additional 92,772 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $58.25 on Thursday. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $78.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.73.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $284.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

