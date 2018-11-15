Paramount Resources (PRMRF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Friday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Friday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Paramount Resources stock opened at $6.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Paramount Resources has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $17.67.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations. Paramount Resources Ltd.

