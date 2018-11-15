Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.37 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) will post sales of $146.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pattern Energy Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $144.90 million to $147.50 million. Pattern Energy Group posted sales of $110.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Pattern Energy Group will report full year sales of $504.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $440.58 million to $534.41 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $611.10 million, with estimates ranging from $500.33 million to $783.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pattern Energy Group.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $118.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.22 million. Pattern Energy Group had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEGI. Raymond James raised Pattern Energy Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Pattern Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pattern Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Pattern Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Management Co LLC increased its position in Pattern Energy Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 986,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Pattern Energy Group by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Pattern Energy Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its position in Pattern Energy Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 101,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Pattern Energy Group by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEGI traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $19.29. 1,476,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,357. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 101.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Pattern Energy Group has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $22.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.422 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Pattern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 889.47%.

Pattern Energy Group Company Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc, an independent power company, focuses on the construction, ownership, and operation of various power projects in the United States, Canada, and Chile. It holds interests in various wind and solar power projects. The company sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets.

