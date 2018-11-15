Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a research note on Monday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded Pattern Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Pattern Energy Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pattern Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th.

PEGI opened at $19.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 101.53, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Pattern Energy Group has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $22.79.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $118.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.22 million. Pattern Energy Group had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pattern Energy Group will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.422 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Pattern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 889.47%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global X Management Co LLC raised its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 986,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 116.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 101,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 28.1% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Pattern Energy Group

Pattern Energy Group Inc, an independent power company, focuses on the construction, ownership, and operation of various power projects in the United States, Canada, and Chile. It holds interests in various wind and solar power projects. The company sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets.

