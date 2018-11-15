Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Shares Gap Up to $14.69

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.26, but opened at $14.69. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 3037140 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $23.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $867.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.65 million. Analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,029,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,542,000 after purchasing an additional 23,159 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 39.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,972,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $952,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Pressure Pumping. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

