Paul W. Jones Sells 9,000 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (AOS) Stock

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Director Paul W. Jones sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $413,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,967 shares in the company, valued at $9,242,472.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AOS traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.20. 55,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,267. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. A. O. Smith Corp has a 1 year low of $40.34 and a 1 year high of $68.39. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

