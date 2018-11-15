Paxos Standard Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $132.15 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Paxos Standard Token has a total market capitalization of $132.15 million and approximately $65.57 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paxos Standard Token token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00018216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, ZB.COM and DOBI trade. In the last seven days, Paxos Standard Token has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008405 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00144920 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00229936 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $555.11 or 0.09972344 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00009778 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token’s genesis date was September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 130,770,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,399,588 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq. Paxos Standard Token’s official website is paxos.com/standard.

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, ZB.COM and DOBI trade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

