Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Shares Bought by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2,716.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 170,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,347 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $12,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

Paychex stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $66.56. 4,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,091. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.02. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.36 and a twelve month high of $76.02.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $862.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.39 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 87.84%.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 47,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $3,472,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Doody bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,493.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/paychex-inc-payx-shares-bought-by-piedmont-investment-advisors-inc.html.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.