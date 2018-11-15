Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 251,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,304 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $18,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 225,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,418,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 941,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,324,000 after purchasing an additional 206,536 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1,738.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 148,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after acquiring an additional 139,995 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $66.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.02. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.36 and a 52 week high of $76.02.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $862.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.39 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.84%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 47,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $3,472,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Doody bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,493.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This article was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/paychex-inc-payx-shares-bought-by-victory-capital-management-inc.html.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.