Payfair (PFR) Trading Down 23.1% Over Last Week

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One Payfair token can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc and IDEX. In the last week, Payfair has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. Payfair has a total market capitalization of $798,484.00 and approximately $272.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Payfair alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00008378 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00017751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00145987 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00231758 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $531.72 or 0.09643455 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00009736 BTC.

Payfair Token Profile

Payfair’s launch date was November 27th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 88,999,687 tokens. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Payfair’s official website is payfair.io. The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Payfair Token Trading

Payfair can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Payfair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Payfair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Payfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Payfair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.