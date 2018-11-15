Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Position Boosted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,249,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,015 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $109,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Paypal by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paypal by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paypal by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in Paypal by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 14,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 4,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $392,566.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,165,859.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary J. Marino sold 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $86,673.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,309 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,755 shares of company stock valued at $32,034,580 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $84.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.72 billion, a PE ratio of 60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.23. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $68.61 and a 12-month high of $93.70.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Barclays began coverage on Paypal in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Paypal from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Paypal from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.93.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

