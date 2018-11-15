Peabody Energy Co. (BTU) Shares Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 491.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,638 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 423,497 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $18,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BTU. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 23.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,710,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 69.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,574 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 33,574 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 25.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,372 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period.

BTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Peabody Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Seaport Global Securities cut Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Clarkson Capital cut Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

BTU traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.49. 8,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,629. Peabody Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $47.84. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The coal producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.55). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Peabody Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th.

In other Peabody Energy news, EVP A. Verona Dorch sold 28,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $1,016,574.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,931.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles F. Meintjes sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $1,473,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,195,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,904. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers.

