Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is an internally managed hotel investment company organized to acquire and invest in hotel properties located primarily in large United States cities with an emphasis on the major coastal markets. The Company may invest in resort properties located near its primary urban target markets, as well as in select destination markets. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust focuses on hotel properties in the lodging industry. In addition, the Company may seek to acquire service properties in its primary urban target markets. “

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Shares of PEB stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.28. 1,968,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,396. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $31.05 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 470.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 32,629 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 62.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 27.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 563.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 631,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,922,000 after acquiring an additional 536,269 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 28 hotels, with a total of 6,973 guest rooms. The Company owns hotels located in 9 states and the District of Columbia, including: Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

See Also: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.