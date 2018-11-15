Peel Hunt Reaffirms Sell Rating for Foxtons Group (FOXT)

Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday.

FOXT opened at GBX 48.50 ($0.63) on Tuesday. Foxtons Group has a 1-year low of GBX 63.50 ($0.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 115.13 ($1.50).

Foxtons Group Company Profile

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides residential property sales and lettings services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Sales, Lettings, and Mortgage Broking. The company is involved in short letting and corporate letting; and the provision of property management services.

