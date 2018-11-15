Pelham Global Financials Ltd. Buys 95,000 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)

Pelham Global Financials Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,569,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. PagSeguro Digital accounts for approximately 21.6% of Pelham Global Financials Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pelham Global Financials Ltd.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $43,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 12.0% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,747,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,351,000 after acquiring an additional 187,798 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 3.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,044,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,897,000 after acquiring an additional 30,361 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 47.5% during the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 100,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 32,522 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth $41,505,000.

PagSeguro Digital stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $39.97.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $279.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.46 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup raised PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.58.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

