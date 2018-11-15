Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.92 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 48.08%.

PFLT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.08. 205,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,067. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This is a boost from Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFLT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter worth $113,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter worth $133,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter worth $137,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter worth $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/pennantpark-floating-rate-capital-pflt-announces-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.