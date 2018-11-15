Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 518 Shares of Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in Cummins by 45.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,918,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,792 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 12.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,518,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,937,000 after purchasing an additional 271,489 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 11.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,385,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,272,000 after purchasing an additional 248,721 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Cummins by 33.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,330,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,407,000 after purchasing an additional 583,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Cummins by 76.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,800,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,432,000 after purchasing an additional 781,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tony Satterthwaite sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.61, for a total value of $117,536.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,716,937.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis M. Herman sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total value of $111,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,111.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,495 shares of company stock valued at $3,974,777 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $145.84 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.72 and a 12 month high of $194.18. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.29. Cummins had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Cummins from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Mizuho set a $145.00 price target on Cummins and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $130.00 price target on Cummins and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cummins from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.30.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

