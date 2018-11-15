Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes $320,000 Position in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,124 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $206,000.

CQP stock opened at $34.26 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $40.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CQP shares. Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Cheniere Energy Partners Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

